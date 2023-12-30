For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Cousins a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

  • Cousins has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Cousins has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:37 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

