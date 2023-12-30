Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
When the Florida Panthers face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Niko Mikkola light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- In two of 35 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Mikkola recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:23
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|21:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
