Can we expect North Florida to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How North Florida ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 0-0 NR NR 335

North Florida's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, North Florida took down the Maine Black Bears in a 67-58 win on November 18. Against Maine, Chaz Lanier led the team by tallying 21 points to go along with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

81-70 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 334/RPI) on November 9

64-56 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on December 9

80-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 359/RPI) on November 17

North Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Ospreys have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, North Florida has been handed the 279th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Ospreys have 16 games left on the schedule, with seven contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

North Florida has 16 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

North Florida's next game

Matchup: Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys

Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

