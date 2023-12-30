Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekman-Larsson stats and insights
- Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Canadiens this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and five assists.
- Ekman-Larsson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Ekman-Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|19:08
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:16
|Home
|W 3-1
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
