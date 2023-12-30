The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Canadiens this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and five assists.
  • Ekman-Larsson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:08 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

