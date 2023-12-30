Osceola County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Osceola County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tohopekaliga High School at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.