The injury report for the Florida Panthers (21-12-2) heading into their matchup with the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) currently features only one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Illness

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 103 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its +12 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 95 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the league.

Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (114 total), which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

Their -19 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5

