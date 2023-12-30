How to Watch the Panthers vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Having taken three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on ESPN+ and BSFL to see the Panthers meet the Canadiens.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info
|Panthers vs Canadiens Prediction
|Panthers vs Canadiens Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Canadiens Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Canadiens Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|Panthers
|5-1 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 91 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|35
|23
|21
|44
|10
|16
|46.5%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|32
|11
|27
|38
|17
|27
|53.8%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|35
|17
|13
|30
|18
|15
|40%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|35
|5
|21
|26
|25
|16
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|35
|7
|16
|23
|12
|10
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the league.
- The Canadiens have 95 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|34
|10
|20
|30
|23
|17
|55.7%
|Michael Matheson
|34
|6
|19
|25
|33
|16
|-
|Cole Caufield
|34
|8
|16
|24
|9
|15
|28.6%
|Sean Monahan
|34
|9
|12
|21
|16
|13
|57.5%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.