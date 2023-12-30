Having taken three straight, the Florida Panthers welcome in the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+ and BSFL to see the Panthers meet the Canadiens.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info

Panthers vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/30/2023 Canadiens Panthers 5-1 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 91 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 35 23 21 44 10 16 46.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 32 11 27 38 17 27 53.8% Carter Verhaeghe 35 17 13 30 18 15 40% Matthew Tkachuk 35 5 21 26 25 16 42.9% Evan Rodrigues 35 7 16 23 12 10 50%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (114 in total), 22nd in the league.

The Canadiens have 95 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Canadiens Key Players