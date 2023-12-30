Panthers vs. Canadiens: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 30
Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (21-12-2) and the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers are -250 on the moneyline to win at home against the Canadiens (+200) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-255
|+205
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Canadiens Betting Trends
- Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.
- The Panthers are 16-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Canadiens have been the underdog 31 times this season, and upset their opponent in 12, or 38.7%, of those games.
- Florida is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Montreal has gone 1-7 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|4-6
|2-8-0
|6.5
|2.60
|2.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|2.60
|2.30
|6
|19.4%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|8-2
|5-4-1
|6.1
|2.90
|2.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|2.90
|2.80
|7
|20.6%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|8
|Record as ML Favorite
|0-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|5-5
|Puck Line Covers
|8
|Puck Line Losses
|2
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.