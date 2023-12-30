Saturday's NHL slate features a matchup between the heavily favored Florida Panthers (21-12-2) and the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers are -250 on the moneyline to win at home against the Canadiens (+200) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

The Panthers are 16-8 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Canadiens have been the underdog 31 times this season, and upset their opponent in 12, or 38.7%, of those games.

Florida is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Montreal has gone 1-7 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.60 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.60 2.30 6 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 8-2 5-4-1 6.1 2.90 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.90 2.80 7 20.6% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

