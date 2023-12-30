The Florida Panthers (21-12-2) will aim to continue a three-game win streak when they square off against the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) at home on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Panthers' offense has put up 26 goals over their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 23 goals. They have registered 31 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (19.4%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Panthers 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-250)

Panthers (-250) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 21-12-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 12 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-2-1 record (good for 19 points).

In the five games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 22 games (19-3-0, 38 points).

In the 12 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 18 points after finishing 9-3-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 14-11-2 (30 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 5-1-0 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 24th 2.94 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 1st 34.2 Shots 29 27th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 20th 18.75% Power Play % 17.89% 21st 7th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.