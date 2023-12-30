Panthers vs. Canadiens December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Montreal Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-250)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL
Panthers Players to Watch
- Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors with 44 points. He has scored 23 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists).
- Carter Verhaeghe has 30 points for Florida, via 17 goals and 13 assists.
- Anthony Stolarz (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Suzuki has totaled 20 assists and 10 goals in 34 games. That's good for 30 points.
- With 25 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 19 assists through 34 games, Michael Matheson is key for Montreal's offense.
- This season, Cole Caufield has eight goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 24.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 4-4-0 in eight games this season, conceding 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 238 saves and an .898 save percentage, 44th in the league.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|24th
|2.94
|Goals Scored
|2.79
|27th
|4th
|2.6
|Goals Allowed
|3.35
|23rd
|1st
|34.2
|Shots
|29
|27th
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|33.5
|29th
|20th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|17.89%
|21st
|7th
|83.64%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.88%
|29th
