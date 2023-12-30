The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Montreal Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the best players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors with 44 points. He has scored 23 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has chipped in with 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists).

Carter Verhaeghe has 30 points for Florida, via 17 goals and 13 assists.

Anthony Stolarz (4-3-1) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Montreal's Suzuki has totaled 20 assists and 10 goals in 34 games. That's good for 30 points.

With 25 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 19 assists through 34 games, Michael Matheson is key for Montreal's offense.

This season, Cole Caufield has eight goals and 16 assists, for a season point total of 24.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 4-4-0 in eight games this season, conceding 27 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 238 saves and an .898 save percentage, 44th in the league.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 24th 2.94 Goals Scored 2.79 27th 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 3.35 23rd 1st 34.2 Shots 29 27th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 20th 18.75% Power Play % 17.89% 21st 7th 83.64% Penalty Kill % 72.88% 29th

