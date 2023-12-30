The Florida Panthers (21-12-2) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) at home on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-250) Canadiens (+200) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (16-8).

Florida is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

In 14 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info

Panthers vs. Canadiens Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 103 (20th) Goals 95 (28th) 91 (5th) Goals Allowed 114 (22nd) 21 (19th) Power Play Goals 22 (17th) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-4-0 overall.

Florida has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers offense's 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in league competition, conceding 91 goals to rank fifth.

With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.

