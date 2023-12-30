Panthers vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (21-12-2) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens (15-14-5) at home on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-250)
|Canadiens (+200)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 66.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (16-8).
- Florida is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.
- In 14 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Panthers vs Canadiens Additional Info
Panthers vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|103 (20th)
|Goals
|95 (28th)
|91 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|114 (22nd)
|21 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (17th)
|18 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-4-0 overall.
- Florida has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Panthers offense's 103 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 20th in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in league competition, conceding 91 goals to rank fifth.
- With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
