Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and Nicholas Suzuki, among others, when the Florida Panthers host the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, with 44 points in 35 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 29 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 27 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 29 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Carter Verhaeghe has 17 goals and 13 assists for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 7 at Flames Dec. 18 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Suzuki is an offensive leader for Montreal with 30 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 20 assists in 34 games (playing 20:57 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 28 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 1 1 2 1 at Wild Dec. 21 1 1 2 6 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 2 2 6

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Michael Matheson is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 25 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 19 assists in 34 games.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 28 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 at Wild Dec. 21 0 2 2 3 at Jets Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 16 0 0 0 3

