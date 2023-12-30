Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Canadiens on December 30, 2023
Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and Nicholas Suzuki, among others, when the Florida Panthers host the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Canadiens Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, with 44 points in 35 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up 38 points (1.1 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 27 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)
Carter Verhaeghe has 17 goals and 13 assists for Florida.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens
Nicholas Suzuki Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Suzuki is an offensive leader for Montreal with 30 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 20 assists in 34 games (playing 20:57 per game).
Suzuki Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
Michael Matheson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Michael Matheson is one of the top contributors for Montreal with 25 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 19 assists in 34 games.
Matheson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Wild
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
