There are six matches on the Premier League card Saturday, and anytime goal scorer odds for players from around the league are available in this article.

Top Premier League Goal Scorer Odds Today

Julian Alvarez, Manchester City (-164)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Oscar Bobb, Manchester City (-125)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 0

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa (-120)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 9

Phil Foden, Manchester City (-105)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Jhon Jader Duran Palacio, Aston Villa (+115)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 2

Jack Grealish, Manchester City (+140)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Jeremy Doku, Manchester City (+140)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 2

Micah Philippe Jude Hamilton, Manchester City (+140)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (+150)

Opponent: Sheffield United

Sheffield United Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 5

Armando Broja, Chelsea FC (+160)

Opponent: Luton Town

Luton Town Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 1

Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea FC (+160)

Opponent: Luton Town

Luton Town Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 7

Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa (+175)

Opponent: Burnley FC

Burnley FC Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 3

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea FC (+180)

Opponent: Luton Town

Luton Town Games Played: 3

3 Goals: 1

Raheem Sterling, Chelsea FC (+185)

Opponent: Luton Town

Luton Town Games Played: 18

18 Goals: 5

Hee-chan Hwang, Wolverhampton Wanderers (+185)

Opponent: Everton FC

Everton FC Games Played: 19

19 Goals: 10

Today's Premier League Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Chelsea FC @ Luton Town 7:30 AM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) Everton FC @ Wolverhampton Wanderers 10:00 AM, ET USA Network (Watch on Fubo!) Brentford FC @ Crystal Palace 10:00 AM, ET Sheffield United @ Manchester City 10:00 AM, ET Burnley FC @ Aston Villa 10:00 AM, ET Manchester United @ Nottingham Forest 12:30 PM, ET NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo!)

