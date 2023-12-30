When the Florida Panthers square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lomberg find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

Lomberg averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 114 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Lomberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:20 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:16 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:57 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:12 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:18 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:23 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

