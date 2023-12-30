Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Sam Bennett going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bennett stats and insights
- Bennett has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bennett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.