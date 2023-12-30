On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Sam Bennett going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

Bennett has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:28 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 15:37 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:16 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

