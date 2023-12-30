Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. There are prop bets for Bennett available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Bennett vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Bennett has averaged 13:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Bennett has a goal in five of 23 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 23 games this season, Bennett has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 23 games this year, Bennett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bennett's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 23 Games 5 10 Points 5 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 3

