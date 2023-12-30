In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Sam Reinhart to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in 17 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has 10 goals, plus three assists.

Reinhart's shooting percentage is 26.1%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:12 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 19:03 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:41 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:29 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 4 0 4 19:50 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 3-1

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.