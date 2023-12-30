The Florida Panthers, including Sam Reinhart, are in action Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Reinhart in that upcoming Panthers-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus rating of +15, while averaging 20:24 on the ice per game.

Reinhart has a goal in 17 games this season out of 35 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Reinhart has a point in 24 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 14 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 5 44 Points 8 23 Goals 2 21 Assists 6

