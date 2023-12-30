If you're searching for bracketology analysis of South Florida and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How South Florida ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 186

South Florida's best wins

Against the Grambling Tigers on November 13, South Florida captured its signature win of the season, which was an 83-57 home victory. In the victory against Grambling, Vittoria Blasigh dropped a team-leading 16 points. Evelien Lutje Schipholt chipped in 14 points.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 195/RPI) on November 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 210/RPI) on November 19

61-32 over High Point (No. 220/RPI) on November 23

70-61 at home over SMU (No. 227/RPI) on December 30

105-75 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 296/RPI) on December 10

South Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), South Florida is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

The Bulls have tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (eight).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, South Florida has been given the 129th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Bulls' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Looking at South Florida's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

South Florida's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Charlotte 49ers

South Florida Bulls vs. Charlotte 49ers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

