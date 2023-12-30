Saturday's game between the South Florida Bulls (8-5) and SMU Mustangs (6-5) at Yuengling Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-64, with South Florida taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Bulls are coming off of a 73-50 loss to Baylor in their most recent game on Thursday.

South Florida vs. SMU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

South Florida vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 67, SMU 64

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bulls beat the Grambling Tigers 83-57 on November 13.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulls are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

South Florida has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (eight).

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 232) on November 13

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 234) on November 6

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 239) on November 19

61-32 over High Point (No. 259) on November 23

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 288) on November 10

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

10 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.2 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.9 PTS, 38 FG%

6.9 PTS, 38 FG% Vittoria Blasigh: 13.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86)

13.8 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (35-for-86) Romi Levy: 8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

8.5 PTS, 52.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Daniela Gonzalez: 5.6 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls average 65.5 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per contest (90th in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.

