What are Stetson's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Stetson ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 150

Stetson's best wins

When Stetson beat the UCF Knights, the No. 100 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 85-82 on November 26, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Jalen Blackmon was the top scorer in the signature victory over UCF, dropping 26 points with four rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-75 at home over Charlotte (No. 135/RPI) on December 29

71-61 over Central Michigan (No. 258/RPI) on November 21

85-67 over Milwaukee (No. 266/RPI) on November 20

80-68 on the road over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on December 19

Stetson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, the Hatters have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Stetson has been handed the 84th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Hatters have five games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Stetson's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Stetson's next game

Matchup: Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys

Stetson Hatters vs. North Florida Ospreys Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

