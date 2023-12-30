Can we count on UCF to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How UCF ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 85

UCF's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, UCF defeated the CSU Fullerton Titans at home on November 16. The final score was 72-44. That signature win against CSU Fullerton included a team-high 25 points from Darius Johnson. Jaylin Sellers, with 19 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-57 at home over Lipscomb (No. 120/RPI) on December 2

69-56 at home over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on December 21

74-71 over Charlotte (No. 135/RPI) on November 20

94-52 at home over Jacksonville (No. 176/RPI) on December 6

83-80 over South Dakota State (No. 185/RPI) on November 19

UCF's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, UCF has five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, UCF is playing the 284th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Knights have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UCF's upcoming schedule includes eight games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCF's next game

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats vs. UCF Knights

Kansas State Wildcats vs. UCF Knights Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN Networks

