What are UCF's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UCF ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-1 NR NR 9

UCF's best wins

On November 23 against the Jackson State Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in the RPI rankings, UCF captured its best win of the season, a 63-54 victory at a neutral site. Laila Jewett led the way against Jackson State, posting 19 points. Second on the team was Kaitlin Peterson with 16 points.

Next best wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 47/RPI) on November 20

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 133/RPI) on November 24

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 147/RPI) on November 6

69-58 over Sacred Heart (No. 161/RPI) on November 25

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 172/RPI) on December 3

UCF's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

UCF has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Knights have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

UCF has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

UCF is facing the 202nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Knights have 17 games left this season, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records north of .500.

UCF has 17 games remaining this year, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCF's next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

UCF Knights vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

