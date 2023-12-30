The Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UCF Knights (9-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

The Knights score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Sooners give up.

UCF has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.

Oklahoma's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.

The Sooners put up 80.5 points per game, 27.0 more points than the 53.5 the Knights give up.

When Oklahoma puts up more than 53.5 points, it is 6-4.

When UCF allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 9-1.

The Sooners are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Knights allow to opponents (34.2%).

The Knights' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.1 higher than the Sooners have conceded.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (27-for-70)

19.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (27-for-70) Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 52.3 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 52.3 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 63.3 3PT% (19-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 63.3 3PT% (19-for-30) Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

11.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%

UCF Schedule