The Oklahoma Sooners (6-5) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the UCF Knights (9-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
UCF vs. Oklahoma Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 70.8 the Sooners give up.
  • UCF has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 70.8 points.
  • Oklahoma's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
  • The Sooners put up 80.5 points per game, 27.0 more points than the 53.5 the Knights give up.
  • When Oklahoma puts up more than 53.5 points, it is 6-4.
  • When UCF allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 9-1.
  • The Sooners are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Knights allow to opponents (34.2%).
  • The Knights' 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 5.1 higher than the Sooners have conceded.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.8 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (27-for-70)
  • Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 52.3 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.7 FG%, 63.3 3PT% (19-for-30)
  • Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 51.2 FG%

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 New Orleans W 72-45 Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Florida Atlantic L 59-58 Addition Financial Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State W 67-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
1/3/2024 Oklahoma State - Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Kansas State - Addition Financial Arena

