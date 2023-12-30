Will William Lockwood Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 30?
Can we anticipate William Lockwood scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Lockwood stats and insights
- Lockwood is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Lockwood has zero points on the power play.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Lockwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Away
|L 5-2
Panthers vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
