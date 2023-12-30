Can we anticipate William Lockwood scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers face off with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Lockwood stats and insights

Lockwood is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Lockwood has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 114 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Lockwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:32 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:56 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 5:34 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-1 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:53 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:02 Away L 5-2

Panthers vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

