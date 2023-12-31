Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly AAC Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win AAC: -140
- Overall Rank: 21st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 72-68 vs FGCU
Next Game
- Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Memphis
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win AAC: +190
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 81-70 vs Austin Peay
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulsa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. SMU
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 150th
- Last Game: W 92-65 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. North Texas
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: W 80-57 vs LSU-Shreveport
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wichita State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Charlotte
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Odds to Win AAC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
- Last Game: L 79-75 vs Stetson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ SMU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Wichita State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 116th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: L 86-67 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Tulsa
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: W 95-54 vs Southwestern Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. South Florida
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: W 73-70 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tulane
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 126th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th
- Last Game: W 94-64 vs Dillard
Next Game
- Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Rice
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 186th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 123rd
- Last Game: L 84-67 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. East Carolina
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: L 86-70 vs East Tennessee State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
12. UAB
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win AAC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: W 90-85 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Temple
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Odds to Win AAC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: W 55-54 vs Portland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
14. UTSA
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Odds to Win AAC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 299th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th
- Last Game: W 103-89 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
