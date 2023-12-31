The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
  • Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 59th.
  • The Wildcats' 73.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 62.8 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Bethune-Cookman scores 98 points per game. Away, it averages 59.8.
  • At home, the Wildcats allow 66 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.5.
  • Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman makes fewer triples on the road (3.8 per game) than at home (8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24%) than at home (29.6%) too.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne L 86-63 Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State L 55-54 Jones Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ UCF L 98-54 Addition Financial Arena
12/31/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 Florida A&M - Moore Gymnasium
1/13/2024 Grambling - Moore Gymnasium

