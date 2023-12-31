The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 59th.

The Wildcats' 73.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 62.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Bethune-Cookman is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bethune-Cookman scores 98 points per game. Away, it averages 59.8.

At home, the Wildcats allow 66 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.5.

Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman makes fewer triples on the road (3.8 per game) than at home (8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24%) than at home (29.6%) too.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule