How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (38.4%).
- Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 59th.
- The Wildcats' 73.3 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 62.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- Bethune-Cookman is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Bethune-Cookman scores 98 points per game. Away, it averages 59.8.
- At home, the Wildcats allow 66 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.5.
- Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman makes fewer triples on the road (3.8 per game) than at home (8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (24%) than at home (29.6%) too.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 86-63
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|L 98-54
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|Grambling
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
