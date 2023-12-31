The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-7) after winning three home games in a row. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites by 30.5 points in the contest, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -30.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Bethune-Cookman has played six games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Bethune-Cookman's outings this season is 146.5, 6.0 more points than this game's point total.

Bethune-Cookman has gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State has had more success against the spread than Bethune-Cookman this season, sporting an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 4-6-0 mark of Bethune-Cookman.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 2 20% 75.5 148.8 62.8 136 134.8 Bethune-Cookman 6 60% 73.3 148.8 73.2 136 145

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bethune-Cookman Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 62.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Bethune-Cookman is 3-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 30.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 Bethune-Cookman 4-6-0 0-0 4-6-0

Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Bethune-Cookman 12-4 Home Record 8-5 4-6 Away Record 3-13 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.