Braxton Berrios has a difficult matchup when his Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens give up 193.9 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Berrios has 219 yards on 23 receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 29 times, and posts 15.6 yards receiving per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Berrios and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Berrios vs. the Ravens

Berrios vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Baltimore in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 193.9 passing yards the Ravens concede per game makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Ravens have conceded 15 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks first in the league.

Watch Dolphins vs Ravens on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Berrios with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Berrios Receiving Insights

In five of 12 games this season, Berrios has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Berrios has been targeted on 29 of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (5.8% target share).

He averages 7.6 yards per target this season (219 yards on 29 targets).

Berrios has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 1.9% of his team's 53 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.