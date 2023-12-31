When Braxton Berrios suits up for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 17 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Berrios has 219 receiving yards on 23 catches (29 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 15.6 yards per game.

In one of 11 games this season, Berrios has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Titans 2 2 13 0 Week 15 Jets 1 1 12 0

