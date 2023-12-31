Cedrick Wilson has a difficult matchup when his Miami Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens allow 193.9 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Wilson's 31 targets have led to 19 receptions for 245 yards (and an average of 27.2 per game) and two scores.

Wilson vs. the Ravens

Wilson vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Ravens allow 193.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 15 this season (one per game).

Cedrick Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-111)

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.

Wilson has received 6.2% of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (31 targets).

He has been targeted 31 times this season, averaging 7.9 yards per target.

Wilson has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 3.8% of his team's 53 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With four red zone targets, Wilson has been on the receiving end of 6.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

