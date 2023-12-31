Will Cedrick Wilson find his way into the end zone when the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has posted 245 yards receiving on 19 catches with two TDs this campaign, averaging 27.2 yards per game.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Cedrick Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 1 31 1 Week 11 Raiders 4 3 23 0 Week 14 Titans 4 2 30 0 Week 15 Jets 3 2 2 0 Week 16 Cowboys 5 3 42 0

