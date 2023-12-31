The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Ravens against the Dolphins is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Dolphins have led after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Ravens have had the lead 11 times, have trailed one time, and have been knotted up three times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Dolphins have won the second quarter in 11 games, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

In 15 games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, been outscored four times, and tied one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

The Ravens have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 6.3 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 2.5 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Dolphins' 15 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

In 15 games this season, the Ravens have won the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up four times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Dolphins have led after the first half in 11 games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in four games.

In 15 games this season, the Ravens have had the lead after the first half 12 times and have been losing after the first half three times.

2nd Half

In terms of scoring in the second half, the Dolphins have won the second half in 10 games, with a 8-2 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in five games (3-2).

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games this season, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.9 points on average in the second half.

