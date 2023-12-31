According to our computer model, the Baltimore Ravens will beat the Miami Dolphins when they meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Ravens have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 27.8 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 16.3 points allowed per game) this season. The Dolphins' defense ranks 13th in the NFL with 20.9 points allowed per contest, but they've been lifted up by their offense, which ranks best by racking up 30.9 points per game.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-3) Toss Up (47) Ravens 28, Dolphins 20

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have a 40.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami is 10-5-0 ATS this year.

The Dolphins have been an underdog by 3 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In 2023, eight Miami games have hit the over.

The average total for Dolphins games and the over/under for this matchup are the same.

Ravens Betting Info

The Ravens have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this matchup.

Baltimore has covered 10 times in 15 games with a spread this season.

The Ravens are 7-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Baltimore games have hit the over seven out of 15 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 47 points, 3.6 more than the average point total for Ravens games this season.

Dolphins vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27.8 16.3 31.6 17.7 24.5 15.0 Miami 30.9 20.9 34.1 16.9 27.1 25.6

