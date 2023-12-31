The Baltimore Ravens host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of star running backs in Lamar Jackson and Raheem Mostert.

Check out player props for the Ravens' and Dolphins' best players in this contest.

Devon Achane Touchdown Odds

Achane Odds to Score First TD: +500

Achane Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +700

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Durham Smythe - - 20.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 97.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 46.5 (-113) - Cedrick Wilson - - 32.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 247.5 (-113) - -

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - 17.5 (-113) Rashod Bateman - - 23.5 (-113) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 33.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 41.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 55.5 (-113) Justice Hill - 31.5 (-113) - Lamar Jackson 226.5 (-113) 50.5 (-113) - Isaiah Likely - - 40.5 (-113)

