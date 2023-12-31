The Miami Dolphins' (11-4) injury report has 13 players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, December 31 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (12-3). The game begins at 1:00 PM at M&T Bank Stadium.

Watch the Dolphins in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Dolphins' most recent game finished in a 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ravens head into this matchup following a 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers in their last game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Raheem Mostert RB Knee Questionable
Tua Tagovailoa QB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice
Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaylen Waddle WR Ankle Out
Liam Eichenberg OL Calf Questionable
Xavien Howard CB Hip Questionable
Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Questionable
Jevon Holland S Knee Questionable
Andrew Van Ginkel LB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice
Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Doubtful
Robby Anderson WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice
Lester Cotton Sr. OG Hip Questionable
Austin Jackson OL Oblique Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Jordan Stout P Back Limited Participation In Practice
Patrick Mekari OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder Questionable
Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Concussion Out
Patrick Queen LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Roquan Smith LB Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice
Kyle Hamilton S Knee Questionable
Arthur Maulet CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Broderick Washington DT Elbow Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Stephens DB Ankle Questionable
Kevin Zeitler OG Knee Questionable
Odell Beckham Jr. WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Zay Flowers WR Calf Questionable

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info

Rep the Ravens or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dolphins Season Insights

  • The Dolphins have been top-five on both offense and defense this season, as they rank best in total yards per game (411.5) and third-best in total yards surrendered per game (296.5).
  • The Dolphins' offense has been excelling, putting up 30.9 points per contest (best) this season. Defensively, they rank 13th by allowing 20.9 points per game.
  • The Dolphins' passing attack has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 275.1 passing yards per contest. In terms of defense, they are ceding 205.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 10th.
  • Things have been going well for Miami on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 136.4 rushing yards per game (fifth-best) and allowing just 90.8 rushing yards per game (fifth-best).
  • After forcing 23 turnovers (12th in NFL) and turning the ball over 20 times (17th in NFL) this season, the Dolphins have the 11th-ranked turnover margin of +3.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-175), Dolphins (+145)
  • Total: 46.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.