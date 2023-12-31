How to Watch Dolphins vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (11-4) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (12-3) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won five straight games.
We have more coverage below.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Dolphins
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
Dolphins Insights
- This year the Dolphins average 14.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Ravens give up (16.3).
- The Dolphins collect 114.2 more yards per game (411.5) than the Ravens allow per contest (297.3).
- This season Miami racks up 136.4 yards per game on the ground, 33 more than Baltimore allows (103.4).
- This season the Dolphins have 20 turnovers, six fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (26).
Dolphins Away Performance
- The Dolphins' average points scored away from home (27.1) is lower than their overall average (30.9). But their average points conceded away from home (25.6) is higher than overall (20.9).
- The Dolphins' average yards gained in away games (379.3) is lower than their overall average (411.5). But their average yards allowed in away games (308.7) is higher than overall (296.5).
- Miami's average passing yards gained (263.7) and allowed (196.7) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 275.1 and 205.7, respectively.
- On the road, the Dolphins rack up 115.6 rushing yards per game and give up 112. That's less than they gain overall (136.4), and more than they allow (90.8).
- On the road, the Dolphins convert 44.4% of third downs and allow 43.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert (42.4%) and allow (36.6%) overall.
Dolphins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/11/2023
|Tennessee
|L 28-27
|ESPN
|12/17/2023
|New York
|W 30-0
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Dallas
|W 22-20
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Buffalo
|-
|-

