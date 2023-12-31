The Miami Dolphins (11-4) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (12-3) team on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens have won five straight games.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

Dolphins Insights

This year the Dolphins average 14.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Ravens give up (16.3).

The Dolphins collect 114.2 more yards per game (411.5) than the Ravens allow per contest (297.3).

This season Miami racks up 136.4 yards per game on the ground, 33 more than Baltimore allows (103.4).

This season the Dolphins have 20 turnovers, six fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (26).

Dolphins Away Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored away from home (27.1) is lower than their overall average (30.9). But their average points conceded away from home (25.6) is higher than overall (20.9).

The Dolphins' average yards gained in away games (379.3) is lower than their overall average (411.5). But their average yards allowed in away games (308.7) is higher than overall (296.5).

Miami's average passing yards gained (263.7) and allowed (196.7) in away games are both lower than its overall averages of 275.1 and 205.7, respectively.

On the road, the Dolphins rack up 115.6 rushing yards per game and give up 112. That's less than they gain overall (136.4), and more than they allow (90.8).

On the road, the Dolphins convert 44.4% of third downs and allow 43.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert (42.4%) and allow (36.6%) overall.

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/11/2023 Tennessee L 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 New York W 30-0 CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas W 22-20 FOX 12/31/2023 at Baltimore - CBS 1/7/2024 Buffalo - -

