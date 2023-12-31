Dolphins vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Sportsbooks give the Baltimore Ravens (12-3) a reasonable chance to keep their five-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The point total has been set at 47.
Before the Ravens take on the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. The Dolphins' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Ravens.
Dolphins vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baltimore Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ravens (-3.5)
|47
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Ravens (-3.5)
|47
|-174
|+146
Other Week 17 Odds
Miami vs. Baltimore Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV Info: CBS
Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Insights
- Miami has 10 wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.
- Of 15 Miami games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.
- Baltimore's ATS record is 10-5-0 this season.
- Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 5-5.
- Seven of Baltimore's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (46.7%).
Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
