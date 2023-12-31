Sportsbooks give the Baltimore Ravens (12-3) a reasonable chance to keep their five-game winning streak going, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The point total has been set at 47.

Before the Ravens take on the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends. The Dolphins' betting trends and insights can be found below before they take on the Ravens.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-3.5) 47 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-3.5) 47 -174 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 17 Odds

Miami vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Miami has 10 wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

Of 15 Miami games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

Baltimore's ATS record is 10-5-0 this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are 5-5.

Seven of Baltimore's 15 games with a set total have hit the over (46.7%).

Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.