Dolphins vs. Ravens: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) head into a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak.
Ravens and Dolphins betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Dolphins vs. Ravens Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Ravens
|3.5
|47
|-175
|+145
Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- The Dolphins have combined with their opponents to score more than 47 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
- Miami has a 47.0-point average over/under in their contests this season, equal to this game's point total.
- The Dolphins are 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Dolphins have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- Miami has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.
Baltimore Ravens
- The average point total in Baltimore's games this season is 43.4, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Ravens have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games with a set spread.
- The Ravens have won 10 of their 13 games as moneyline favorites this season (76.9%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 7-3 (70%).
Ravens vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Ravens
|27.8
|4
|16.3
|1
|43.4
|6
|15
|Dolphins
|30.9
|1
|20.9
|12
|47.0
|10
|15
Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- In its last three contests, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- The Dolphins have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 173 points this season (11.5 per game), and the Dolphins have put up 149 more points than their opponents (10 per game).
Ravens
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.
- In Baltimore's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 173 points this season (11.5 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 149 more points than their opponents (10 per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.0
|45.3
|48.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.1
|27.5
|26.6
|ATS Record
|10-5-0
|6-2-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-7-0
|4-4-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|7-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
Ravens Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.4
|43.2
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.4
|24.7
|24.1
|ATS Record
|10-5-0
|4-3-0
|6-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-8-0
|4-3-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-3
|5-2
|5-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-0
|0-0
|2-0
