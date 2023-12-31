The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) head into a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium on a five-game winning streak.

Ravens and Dolphins betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Dolphins vs. Ravens Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ravens 3.5 47 -175 +145

Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have combined with their opponents to score more than 47 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Miami has a 47.0-point average over/under in their contests this season, equal to this game's point total.

The Dolphins are 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Dolphins have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Miami has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.

Baltimore Ravens

The average point total in Baltimore's games this season is 43.4, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Ravens have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games with a set spread.

The Ravens have won 10 of their 13 games as moneyline favorites this season (76.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Baltimore has a record of 7-3 (70%).

Ravens vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Ravens 27.8 4 16.3 1 43.4 6 15 Dolphins 30.9 1 20.9 12 47.0 10 15

Dolphins vs. Ravens Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

In its last three contests, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

The Dolphins have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Ravens have outscored opponents by a total of 173 points this season (11.5 per game), and the Dolphins have put up 149 more points than their opponents (10 per game).

Ravens

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, in its last three contests.

In Baltimore's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Ravens have outscored their opponents by a total of 173 points this season (11.5 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 149 more points than their opponents (10 per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.0 45.3 48.9 Implied Team Total AVG 27.1 27.5 26.6 ATS Record 10-5-0 6-2-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 8-7-0 4-4-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 43.2 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.7 24.1 ATS Record 10-5-0 4-3-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-8-0 4-3-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-0 0-0 2-0

