Durham Smythe has a tough matchup when his Miami Dolphins meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens give up 193.9 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Smythe's 29 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 282 yards (25.6 per game) this season.

Smythe vs. the Ravens

Smythe vs the Ravens (since 2021): 2 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Baltimore has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is conceding 193.9 yards per contest this year, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Ravens have totaled 15 touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-118)

Smythe Receiving Insights

Smythe, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this season.

Smythe has been targeted on 37 of his team's 501 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has been targeted 37 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (54th in NFL).

Smythe, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Smythe has been targeted four times in the red zone (6.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

