Will Durham Smythe Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 17?
The Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens are set to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Durham Smythe get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.
Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)
- This campaign Smythe has hauled in 29 passes on 37 targets for 282 yards, averaging 25.6 yards per game.
- Smythe, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Durham Smythe Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|7
|3
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|3
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|4
|4
|41
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|3
|3
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|4
|4
|32
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|5
|5
|56
|0
