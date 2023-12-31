The Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens are set to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Durham Smythe get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Smythe has hauled in 29 passes on 37 targets for 282 yards, averaging 25.6 yards per game.

Smythe, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Durham Smythe Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 15 Jets 4 4 32 0 Week 16 Cowboys 5 5 56 0

