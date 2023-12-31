Florida State vs. Wake Forest December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Florida State Seminoles (7-3) playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-7) at 12:00 PM ET.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Florida State Players to Watch
- Makayla Timpson: 12.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Ta'Niya Latson: 18.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- O'Mariah Gordon: 14.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sara Bejedi: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alexis Tucker: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Elise Williams: 10.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Malaya Cowles: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
