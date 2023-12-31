Sunday's contest that pits the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (10-3) versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-60 in favor of Florida State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Seminoles are coming off of a 95-80 victory over Georgia Tech in their most recent game on Friday.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 79, Wake Forest 60

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

On November 17, the Seminoles picked up their signature win of the season, a 79-75 victory over the Florida Gators, who are a top 50 team (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Seminoles are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Florida State is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

The Seminoles have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 48) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 75) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 137) on December 3

76-56 on the road over Drexel (No. 179) on December 17

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.6 FG%

12.9 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 2.7 BLK, 56.6 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 20.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

20.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) O'Mariah Gordon: 14.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56)

14.1 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (23-for-56) Sara Bejedi: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50) Alexis Tucker: 8.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.2 points per game (11th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per outing (270th in college basketball).

