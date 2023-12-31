Jaylen Waddle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Waddle's stats can be found below.

Rep Jaylen Waddle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the passing game, Waddle has been targeted 104 times, with season stats of 1014 yards on 72 receptions (14.1 per catch) and four TDs. He also has three carries for 12 yards.

Keep an eye on Waddle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Tyreek Hill (DNP/ankle): 106 Rec; 1641 Rec Yds; 12 Rec TDs Robby Anderson (DNP/concussion): 4 Rec; 126 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Waddle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 104 72 1,014 421 4 14.1

Waddle Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0 Week 12 @Jets 8 8 114 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 5 52 0 Week 14 Titans 8 6 79 0 Week 15 Jets 9 8 142 1 Week 16 Cowboys 4 1 50 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.