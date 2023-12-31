Sunday's contest between the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals (11-2) and Miami Hurricanes (10-1) squaring off at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Hurricanes enter this game following an 81-36 victory over Alabama State on Thursday.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 66, Miami (FL) 64

Other ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' signature win of the season came in a 74-68 victory on November 29 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 36) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 76) on December 8

59-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 119) on December 20

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 173) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 187) on November 17

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

9.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes average 71.6 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 53.3 per contest (21st in college basketball). They have a +202 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game.

