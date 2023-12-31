How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) after winning nine straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Clemson vs North Carolina
- Wake Forest vs Florida State
- Notre Dame vs Syracuse
- Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech
- Boston College vs Duke
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (53.3).
- Louisville is 11-2 when it scores more than 53.3 points.
- Miami (FL) has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Hurricanes average 71.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 58.8 the Cardinals allow.
- Miami (FL) has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- Louisville is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- This season the Hurricanes are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals' 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Hurricanes have given up.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
- Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|L 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|W 59-52
|Watsco Center
|12/28/2023
|Alabama State
|W 81-36
|Watsco Center
|12/31/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/7/2024
|Wake Forest
|-
|Watsco Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.