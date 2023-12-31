The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) after winning nine straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (53.3).

Louisville is 11-2 when it scores more than 53.3 points.

Miami (FL) has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.

The Hurricanes average 71.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 58.8 the Cardinals allow.

Miami (FL) has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

Louisville is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.

This season the Hurricanes are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals' 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Hurricanes have given up.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

9.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%

Miami (FL) Schedule