The Miami Hurricanes (10-1) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (11-2) after winning nine straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network
Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score 22.4 more points per game (75.7) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (53.3).
  • Louisville is 11-2 when it scores more than 53.3 points.
  • Miami (FL) has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.
  • The Hurricanes average 71.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 58.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • Miami (FL) has a 10-0 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.
  • Louisville is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • This season the Hurricanes are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cardinals give up.
  • The Cardinals' 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is 8.6 higher than the Hurricanes have given up.

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Jasmyne Roberts: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)
  • Jaida Patrick: 8.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 49.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
  • Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 57.4 FG%

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor L 75-57 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Jackson State W 59-52 Watsco Center
12/28/2023 Alabama State W 81-36 Watsco Center
12/31/2023 Louisville - Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
1/7/2024 Wake Forest - Watsco Center

