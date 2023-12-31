Take a look at Raheem Mostert's stats below.

In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 209 rushes for 1012 yards and 18 TDs, picking up 4.8 yards per attempt. He also has 25 catches on 32 targets for 175 yards.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Knee

No other running back is on the injury list for the Dolphins.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Read More About This Game

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 209 1,012 18 4.8 32 25 175 3

Mostert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Titans 21 96 2 1 4 0 Week 15 Jets 15 42 2 2 1 0 Week 16 Cowboys 11 46 0 1 4 1

