Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Take a look at Raheem Mostert's stats below.
In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 209 rushes for 1012 yards and 18 TDs, picking up 4.8 yards per attempt. He also has 25 catches on 32 targets for 175 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|209
|1,012
|18
|4.8
|32
|25
|175
|3
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|21
|96
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|15
|42
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|11
|46
|0
|1
|4
|1
