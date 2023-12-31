Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are ranked 12th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 103.4 per game.

Mostert has rushed for a team-high 1,012 yards on 209 attempts (67.5 ypg), and Mostert has gotten into the box 18 times. As a pass-catcher, Mostert has contributed 25 catches for 175 yards (11.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Mostert vs. the Ravens

Mostert vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 51 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Ravens have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Mostert will square off against the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense this week. The Ravens concede 103.4 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored five touchdowns on the ground (0.3 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (53.3%) out of 15 opportunities.

The Dolphins have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 50.9% of his team's 411 rushing attempts this season (209).

Mostert has a rushing touchdown in 11 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs six times.

He has 21 total touchdowns this season (39.6% of his team's 53 offensive TDs).

He has 44 red zone rushing carries (51.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 15 ATT / 42 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 21 ATT / 96 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 94 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

