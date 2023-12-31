Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 17?
With the Miami Dolphins playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mostert has a team-high 1,012 rushing yards (67.5 per game) and 18 touchdowns.
- Mostert also has 175 receiving yards (11.7 per game) on 25 catches, with three TDs.
- Mostert has rushed for a TD in 11 games, with multiple rushing touchdowns six times.
- He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|21
|96
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|15
|42
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|11
|46
|0
|1
|4
|1
