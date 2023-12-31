With the Miami Dolphins playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Raheem Mostert a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mostert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mostert has a team-high 1,012 rushing yards (67.5 per game) and 18 touchdowns.

Mostert also has 175 receiving yards (11.7 per game) on 25 catches, with three TDs.

Mostert has rushed for a TD in 11 games, with multiple rushing touchdowns six times.

He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Raheem Mostert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Titans 21 96 2 1 4 0 Week 15 Jets 15 42 2 2 1 0 Week 16 Cowboys 11 46 0 1 4 1

Rep Raheem Mostert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.