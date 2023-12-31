Best Bets, Odds for the Ravens vs. Dolphins Game – Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) host the Miami Dolphins (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to extend a five-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.
When is Ravens vs. Dolphins?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably more robust margin (8.8 points). Take the Ravens.
- The Ravens have a 63.0% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Ravens have won 10 of the 13 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (76.9%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Baltimore has gone 8-3 (72.7%).
- This season, the Dolphins have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +142.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)
- The Ravens have put together a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Baltimore has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games with a set spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- These teams average 58.7 points per game combined, 12.2 more than the total of 46.5.
- The Ravens and the Dolphins have seen their opponents average a combined 9.3 less points per game than the point total of 46.5 set for this outing.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Ravens' 15 games with a set total.
- The Dolphins have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).
Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|15
|223.8
|19
|52.4
|5
Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|1.1
|0
|117.2
|12
