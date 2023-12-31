The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) host the Miami Dolphins (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium and will look to extend a five-game winning streak. Check out the best bets.

When is Ravens vs. Dolphins?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Ravens winning by a considerably more robust margin (8.8 points). Take the Ravens.

The Ravens have a 63.0% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Ravens have won 10 of the 13 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (76.9%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -170 or shorter, Baltimore has gone 8-3 (72.7%).

This season, the Dolphins have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +142.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)



Baltimore (-3.5) The Ravens have put together a record of 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

Baltimore has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Dolphins have covered the spread 10 times in 15 games with a set spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) These teams average 58.7 points per game combined, 12.2 more than the total of 46.5.

The Ravens and the Dolphins have seen their opponents average a combined 9.3 less points per game than the point total of 46.5 set for this outing.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Ravens' 15 games with a set total.

The Dolphins have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 15 223.8 19 52.4 5

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 1.1 0 117.2 12

